Thieves use tracking devices to find, steal cars in Delaware police say

Police in New Castle County, Delaware, are warning drivers of thieves who are using tracking devices to locate and steal cars.

New Castle County Police said they’ve seen in a rise in thefts of high-performance Mopar vehicles, including SRT models, Scat Pack models of Dodge Chargers, Dodge Challengers, Dodge Hellcats, Dodge Durango and Jeep Track Hawks.

Police also said they found a tracking device attached underneath the bumper of a car during a recent investigation. Police believe thieves are secretly attaching the tracking devices to cars parked in public locations. Once the devices are attached, the thieves are able to locate the cars and return later to steal them, investigators said.

New Castle County Police are advising the owners of the aforementioned vehicles to remain cautious when parking in public spaces and to inspect their vehicles for any tracking devices.

If you discover a tracking device on your vehicle, don’t try to remove it. Instead, call the New Castle County Division of Police at 302-573-2800 or Detective Joshua Willis at 302-395-8016.