Thieves Steal and Then Crash DoorDash Driver's Car

Patrice Jackson knew for most of her life that she wanted to help others, especially children.

“Because I was in the foster system and I felt like someone helped me. So it’s my job to pay it forward,” she said.

Jackson was working with teens and patients in need of mental health treatment during the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after taking a position with a school, her job was eliminated.

Jackson then got a job as a driver with DoorDash to help pay her bills.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

On Thanksgiving weekend, she was making a stop in Norristown, Pennsylvania, when a group of teenagers stole her car.

“I stepped out of my car to try to get a better look at the house’s numbers because I couldn’t see it from my car,” she said. “And then someone was walking up on me, pushed me out the way, got in the car and drove off. All the food was in my car. Didn’t get paid.”

Jackson reported the theft to police and went onto social media for help in finding her car. She later learned the thieves had crashed her vehicle on the expressway. Her car was towed away, too damaged to be driven again.

“This situation kind of broke my heart,” Jackson said. “Because I was just like, ‘I believe the very same kids that robbed me are the very same kids I help out every day.’”

Jackson told NBC10 she had to pay $1500 to the towing company to get her car back.

“I had no other option but to sign over my car because I didn’t have $1500 to get it,” she said.

Jackson also only had liability insurance, meaning her car was worthless.

Police recovered video of the theft but have not found clear footage of the actual thieves. Jackson, meanwhile, got a new job with the company Elwyn, once again helping those in need.

“In order to keep my job at Elwyn I have to have a car,” she said.

So far her friends are letting her use their vehicles but that can only last for so long.

Jackson is hoping a holiday miracle will come her way so that she could keep doing what she loves this season and beyond.

If you’d like to connect with Jackson, contact NBC10 by emailing tips@nbcphiladelphia.com or by submitting your message through this form.