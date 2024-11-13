Kensington

Thick black smoke rises from burning Philadelphia warehouse

The fire at Ruth and East Clearfield streets in Philadelphia quickly spread to two alarms

By Dan Stamm

Thick black smoke rose from a burning warehouse in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were pouring water onto the large burning building at Ruth and East Clearfield streets as SkyForce10 approached around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2024.

Firefighters took an all hands approach to the blaze, @PFDAlerts posted on X. A second alarm was struck.

No word yet on the type of warehouse that's burning nor on any injuries.

Firefighters douse flames of a burning warehouse in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Nov. 13, 2024.

Drivers should avoid the area as there are many firetrucks and apparatus on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

