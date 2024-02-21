For more than fifty years, the nonprofit Mary Jane Home Enrichment Centre has provided food, clothing and shelter for the homeless out of a three-story building near the intersection of 16th Street and Ridge Avenue.

But, on Monday, all that changed when a fire tore through the building.

Now, the building will need to be demolished.

But, Edna Williams, who operates the nonprofit, told NBC10's Leah Uko that they plan to rebuild.

“It’s a tragedy because help the community, clothing, housing people, always there for the community for 53 years," said Williams. "We’re struggling now, because the city says they are going to tear it down and we are struggling with our plans as far as the funding.”

Last August, the property passed an inspection, showing the building was up to code and had accessible fire escape stairs. The nonprofit also was licensed to rent out 22 properties and serve food.

Officials said that Monday's fire displaced about 20 people, but no one was injured.

Neighbors told NBC10 that, for more than five decades, the nonprofit served as a safe haven, where those who had little or no income could find a place to stay, get a clean set of clothes and a warm meal.

“If anybody could just come out and help her! Because she done helped so many people. She have helped so many people," a neighbor at the scene of the fire, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10.

But, even with the devastation wrought by Monday's fire, Williams said she plans to rebuild the nonprofit that she ran with her sons.

This, she said, was just a hurdle she plans to overcome.

“It’s just bricks and mortar. They didn’t tear my spirit down," Williams said. “My purpose today is to come out strong and rebuild and be greater. Greater. Greater. Continue to help my people and feed my people. Clothe my people.”