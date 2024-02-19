Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at a 3-story structure in North Philly

More than 100 fire crew members are battling a 2-alarm fire in the area on Ridge Avenue in North Philly Monday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the fire just before 4 p.m., at a three-story structure in along on the 1600 block of Ridge Ave., according to officials.

A second alarm was issued at 4:19 p.m. for the structure.

The PFD is asking people to avoid the area to allow them access to put the fire out.

SkyForce10 was over the scene. Firefighters can be seen fighting the fire from the front and the back of the building.

Heavy smoke and fire could be seen in the sky in the area of Ridge and Parrish.

At this time there is no information on if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.