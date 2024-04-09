What to Know The Philly Palestine Coalition – which has organized several pro-Palestinian protests since the start of the Israel-Hamas War in October of last year – called for the Israeli Film Festival in Philly and the Main Line to be canceled, claiming the event is sponsored by Israel Bonds, also known as the Development Corporation for Israel.

The Bryn Mawr Film Institute (BMFI) -- a theater and institute based in Bryn Mawr -- announced they were pulling their screening of one of the movies involved in the festival, “The Child Within Me,” a documentary focused on Israeli musician Yehuda Poliker.

The decision sparked outrage and a planned protest from local Jewish groups as well as a court order requested by the Israeli Film Festival, according to a lawyer representing the festival. The lawyer accused BMFI of breaching its contract by pulling the film.

The 28th annual Israeli Film Festival of Philadelphia began on April 6 and will continue through April 14. The festival is a celebration of Israeli culture in the Greater Philadelphia area with selected Israeli movies screening at the Philadelphia Film Center in Center City, the Bryn Mawr Film Institute (BMFI) in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and the PFS East Theater in Old City.

On Monday, the Philly Palestine Coalition – which has organized several pro-Palestinian protests since the start of the Israel-Hamas War in October of last year – called for the Israeli Film Festival to be canceled, claiming the event is sponsored by Israel Bonds, also known as the Development Corporation for Israel.

“Since 1950, Israel Bonds have funneled tens of billions of dollars into almost every sector of the Israeli economy – from civilian infrastructure in illegal West Bank settlements where Palestinians are prohibited to technology used to surveil Palestinians,” the Philly Palestine Coalition wrote in a petition on change.org. “This money directly contributes to the displacement of Palestinians, the expansions of unlawful settlements, and unchecked settler violence. Hosting an event sponsored by Israel Bonds is unconscionable, especially in the midst of a genocide.”

While organizers of the Israeli Film Festival have not canceled the event, the BMFI announced Monday that they canceled their screening of one of the movies involved in the festival, “The Child Within Me,” a documentary focused on Israeli musician Yehuda Poliker.

“Bryn Mawr Film Institute is not a political organization. We don’t endorse or oppose any causes. In past years, we have not regarded hosting a screening from the Israeli Film Festival as a political partnership or taking a stance on any issues,” a BMFI spokesperson wrote. “This was our feeling when we arranged the 2024 screening many months ago. However, as the situation in Israel and Gaza has developed, it has become clear that our showing this movie is being widely taken among individuals and institutions in our community as an endorsement of Israel’s recent and ongoing actions. This is not a statement we intended or wish to make. For this reason, BMFI is canceling the sole screening of the music documentary, The Child Within Me.”

The decision sparked outrage from local Jewish and Israeli groups, including the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and ADL Philadelphia.

“Although BMFI states that this decision was made in an attempt to avoid controversy, this action only serves to blacklist Israeli culture, playing into the hands of antisemites who try to deny the Jewish people their voice and existence,” a spokesperson for both organizations wrote. “The IFF intentionally offers a multifaceted view of Israeli society. Each season, carefully curated feature films and documentaries provide glimpses into the intricate tapestry of Israeli life, allowing audiences to form their own informed opinions.”

Guy Brodetzki, an Israeli man who currently resides in Lower Merion, also organized a grassroots group of concerned citizens called the Hope for Israel Alliance – Philadelphia. Brodetzki told NBC10 “The Child Within Me” has nothing to do with the Israel-Hamas War.

“Very famous singer. The movie is about him. And he’s very special,” Brodetzki said. “He was gay when it wasn’t that easy to be gay. He’s the son of Holocaust survivors. Many of his songs are about being a child of Holocaust survivors. This is the movie. There’s no mentioning of the Arab-Israeli conflict at all. There’s no mentioning of the war. There’s no mentioning of Palestinians. Nothing. It’s all about him. It’s about Jewish-Israeli culture. So why on earth would you want to cancel the showing of this kind of movie?"

Brodetzki’s group planned a protest outside the Bryn Mawr Film Institute on Tuesday around 6 p.m. After the protest was planned, Lori Lowenthal Marcus, an attorney representing the Israeli Film Festival, told NBC10 the movie will still be screened at BMFI Tuesday evening following a court order. Marcus accused BMFI of breaching its contract when they attempted to pull the film from the festival.

“When they notified our client, yesterday afternoon that they were canceling tonight’s showing, it caused, what’s called, irreputable harm,” she said. “And that’s the showing you need to make in order to get a temporary restraining order and an injunction requiring them to fulfill their end of the contract.”

The BMFI later posted a follow-up statement on its website, stating that they "handled all of this very badly."

"We allowed the Israeli Film Festival to rent a theater at BMFI, as they have done for several years, to showcase a nonpolitical documentary about a musician. Due to concern for public safety, we decided to cancel the screening," a BMFI spokesperson wrote.

"The Israeli Film Festival has filed an injunction with a Montgomery County judge for breaking our contract, and we have been ordered to show The Child Within Me, so we are showing the movie. BMFI is an institution run by human beings. We are flawed and have blind spots.

Sometimes we make bad calls. We understand that our actions have hurt and offended many. That was the opposite of our intention, and we apologize for disappointing so many members of our community."

Brodetzki told NBC10 his group will still hold the protest outside BMFI at 6 p.m. to "support the IFF and show our community is strong and will not surrender to bullying."

NBC10 reached out to the Philly Palestine Coalition for comment. We have not yet heard back from them.