Pennsylvania

Nonprofit organization to provide free prom attire for students in Philadelphia region

By Cherise Lynch

Pretty prom dresses ready for young shoppers crowd the rack.
Getty Images

As prom season approaches, one local nonprofit organization—with a mission to eliminate clothing insecurity for all— is offering free prom attire for students in the Philadelphia region.

The Wardrobe will host "Open Wardrobe" prom events on Thursday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Philadelphia, Upper Darby, Chester, Exton and Kennett Square.

Students will be able to receive one free prom outfit with accessories while supplies last.

The company said if students need prom attire before the main event, they can make an appointment on The Wardrobe's website and specify that they need a prom appointment.

All participants must RSVP at wardrobepa.org/open-wardrobe.

The Wardrobe is also asking for prom attire donations. They need items in the following categories:

  • Prom Dresses that are specifically sizes XL-5XL
  • Jewelry, clutches, shawls, hair accessories, unopened makeup, new strapless bras
  • Formal women's shoes specifically sizes 10-13+
  • Formal men's shoes (All sizes)
  • Menswear: tuxedos, formalwear, bowties, suspenders, vests

