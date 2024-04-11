Nonprofit organization to provide free prom attire for students in Philadelphia region

As prom season approaches, one local nonprofit organization—with a mission to eliminate clothing insecurity for all— is offering free prom attire for students in the Philadelphia region.

The Wardrobe will host "Open Wardrobe" prom events on Thursday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Philadelphia, Upper Darby, Chester, Exton and Kennett Square.

Students will be able to receive one free prom outfit with accessories while supplies last.

The company said if students need prom attire before the main event, they can make an appointment on The Wardrobe's website and specify that they need a prom appointment.

All participants must RSVP at wardrobepa.org/open-wardrobe.

The Wardrobe is also asking for prom attire donations. They need items in the following categories:

Prom Dresses that are specifically sizes XL-5XL

Jewelry, clutches, shawls, hair accessories, unopened makeup, new strapless bras

Formal women's shoes specifically sizes 10-13+

Formal men's shoes (All sizes)

Menswear: tuxedos, formalwear, bowties, suspenders, vests