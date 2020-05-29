Weather Whiz Quiz

The Philly Weather Whiz Quiz: Weather Education Week Activity #8

Are you a weather whiz -- like NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz? Take this quiz and send us a picture of your score! Plus -- watch for a very special appearance by one of your Phavorite Phillies team members!

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Thanks for sharing Weather Education Week @ Home with us! All week we brought parents and students interesting science experiments from the NBC10 First Alert Weather team and the Philadelphia Phillies.

We'll keep all the experiments up for you so you can try them again or share with your friends.

For more on Weather Education Week @ Home, click here. For a printable version of this quiz, click here.

Now, let's see how you do with the Philadelphia Weather Whiz Quiz! Remember, take a picture or video of your score and upload it here -- we may use it on NBC10!

This article tagged under:

Weather Whiz QuizGlenn SchwartzWeather Education Week
