2 Temple University students attacked, robbed in separate incidents, 3 suspects arrested

Two Temple University students were violently attacked and robbed Monday night in separate incidents, officials said.

According to the Temple University Police Association, the first incident occurred at the intersection of 11th and Montgomery; a student had been assaulted and robbed by three juveniles.

The second incident happened at the Broad and Cecil B. Moore subway station, officials said. A student was attacked and had his backpack stolen by three juveniles.

SEPTA Transit Police, Temple University Police Association, and the Philadelphia Police Department worked together to apprehend all three juveniles involved on the 1400 block of Montgomery Ave.

Officials also note that Temple Police also responded to a shooting scene in the 200 block of N. 18 St. that same night, but no one was found injured from this incident.

"We urge all students and faculty to exercise caution and remain vigilant while on campus. Your safety is our priority," Temple University Police Association said in a social media post.

This week, Temple University welcomed 5,000 freshmen, a 30 percent increase from last year, and safety is a top concern for some students and families.

Temple's upcoming president, John Fry, has said he will prioritize this concern once he gets into office to help ease the minds of new students.

"Cause that’s the main worry they had about me going to Temple was the security and now just knowing it will be a little safer to walk around and you know go to classes- it just makes me feel more comfortable," said incoming freshman Ishka Tharega.

Even though students just moved in, there have been nearly 200 crimes reported at the Main Campus in the last two months, according to the university’s crime log.

Twelve of those were robberies and in four of those incidents, someone was assaulted. The most common crimes reported include harassment, criminal mischief, and theft.

NBC10 was told that more information about Temple's student safety plan will be released in the upcoming weeks.