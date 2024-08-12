After several incidents of antisemitic vandalism targeted the off-campus rowhome where members of a Jewish fraternity live, Temple University police have zeroed in on two suspected vandals.

Over the weekend, Temple alerted students that arrest warrants were issued for people wanted with vandalizing the AEPi house.

"The approved felony charges are in connection with incidents that occurred on May 24 and July 27, 2024, at an off-campus row home that houses several Temple student members of AEPi, a national fraternity," Temple said in its new release.

Temple didn't name the people they were looking for.

A previous incident on May 6 2024, where "Free Palestine" was scrawled on the roof of the rowhome continued to be investigated as Temple police had not linked the suspects to that earlier incident.

"We will continue to make one thing abundantly clear: Temple University does not tolerate antisemitic or other hate crimes, including vandalism and damage to property" Temple President Richard Englert and Senior Vice President and Provost Gregory Mandel said in a letter to the Temple community. "Temple unequivocally condemns antisemitism and other acts of hatred, incitement to violence, threats, harassment and discrimination against any person."

Latest instance of antisemitism targeting off-campus AEPi house

Temple had only just alerted students to the July 27 incident on Aug. 2, 2024.

"As you may be aware, in May, two incidents involving trespass and vandalism occurred at an off-campus row home that houses several Temple student members of AEPi, a national fraternity," Englert and Mandel said in their Aug. 2 joint letter. "AEPi identifies as a Jewish fraternity and there was evidence the incidents were motivated by antisemitism."

"Unfortunately, there was another incident this past weekend" the letter from Temple leadership said. "Temple University and Philadelphia police officers were called to the residence again to respond to reports of individuals on the rooftop. Temple’s police officers and detectives are actively investigating these incidents as both a criminal and student disciplinary matter."

Temple asked for anyone with information to reach out to Temple police at 215-204-1234.

The vandalism has come in the months after Hamas' deadly terror attack on Israeli citizens launched the war in Gaza. Fallout from the Israel-Hamas war roiled campuses across the United States during the last school year and reignited a debate over free speech versus hate speech and actions.