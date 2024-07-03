Temple University has a new leader and he isn't coming from far.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, the North Philadelphia university announced the hiring of Drexel University President John Fry as president-elect.

We are pleased to announce John Fry as the 15th president of Temple University.



Under his leadership, Temple will continue to set the standard for urban research universities in accessibility, affordability, diversity, engagement and excellence.https://t.co/UUaT40MSwD pic.twitter.com/gDWXh4EIRW — Temple University (@TempleUniv) July 3, 2024

Fry received unanimous confirmation from Temple's Board of Trustees "following a comprehensive national search overseen by the Presidential Search Advisory Committee and informed by a robust community engagement process," the university said in a news release.

"I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve as the 15th President of Temple University, a globally recognized, mission-driven R1 university," Fry said. "Temple stands as a cornerstone of our region’s vitality — a vibrant and accessible anchor institution that provides transformative opportunities and positively impacts countless lives through its mission."

Fry being named as president-elect comes after months of uncertainty following the resignation of then-president Jason Weingard in March 2023 followed by the sudden death of acting president JoAnne Epps in September 2023.

Upon Epps death, former president Richard Englert returned to the leadership role on a transitional basis.

"I am grateful for the confidence of Chairman Mitch Morgan and the Board of Trustees, and particularly honored to succeed President Richard Englert and the late former President JoAnne Epps, both of whom I admire greatly" Fry said. "I also want to express my deepest gratitude and admiration for the entire Drexel University community, where I will continue to serve until our Board of Trustees has named new leadership."

The exact date that Fry will take over Temple has yet to be determined since he remains at Drexel -- which he has led since 2010 -- until a new leader can be found for the University City university.

Temple leadership is happy to have Fry.

"This is a great day for Temple University," Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell Morgan said. "With his demonstrated success as a higher education leader and his expertise in academic and research excellence, community engagement, global impact, and his fundraising prowess, John Fry embodies the experiences and qualities that our community said they were looking for in the university's 15th president. After decades of positively impactful work in higher education and economic and community development, this appointment is also a win for the City of Philadelphia as John now brings his experience and a fresh vision to Temple University."

Before Drexel, Fry, a 64-year-old Brooklyn New York, native, served as president of Pennsylvania's Franklin & Marshall College from 2002 to 2010, Temple noted. Before that he was an executive vice president at Philadelphia's University of Pennsylvania.