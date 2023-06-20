Teens shot at party at Airbnb property in Brewerytown

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after two teens were shot at a party in a Brewerytown property that had been rented through Airbnb.

According to police, at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 1700 block of N. 29th Street where they worked to disburse a crowd of about "30 to 40 individuals both inside and outside this property, consisting of many juveniles," according to Capitan Nicolas DeBlasis of the Philadelphia Police Department.

While first responders were working on the scene, DeBlasis said, officers were alerted that there was a 13-year-old girl who had been shot around the corner from the property.

Officers found the girl, who had been shot in the buttocks one time, and transported her to a local hospital where, DeBlasis said, she was listed in stable condition.

He said that officers found a spent shell casing in the property where a party was held that evening.

While officers were on location, DeBlasis said, an 18-year-old man showed up at a local hospital, driven by a private vehicle, after he had been shot in both legs.

DeBlasis said that police believe this individual was injured in the same incident where the teen girl was shot.

Also, earlier in the evening -- in an shooting that is unrelated, but also at an Airbnb property -- an individual was injured in a shooting that took place along the 2000 block of Amber Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

However, on Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials could not confirm additional details on this incident nor provide information on the individual reportedly injured in that shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.