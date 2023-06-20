Philadelphia

Teens shot at party at Airbnb property in Brewerytown

A 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were injured in a shooting at a party late Monday. In an unrelated shooting, a person was shot at a party at an Airbnb in Kensington, as well

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after two teens were shot at a party in a Brewerytown property that had been rented through Airbnb.

According to police, at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 1700 block of N. 29th Street where they worked to disburse a crowd of about "30 to 40 individuals both inside and outside this property, consisting of many juveniles," according to Capitan Nicolas DeBlasis of the Philadelphia Police Department.

While first responders were working on the scene, DeBlasis said, officers were alerted that there was a 13-year-old girl who had been shot around the corner from the property.

Officers found the girl, who had been shot in the buttocks one time, and transported her to a local hospital where, DeBlasis said, she was listed in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He said that officers found a spent shell casing in the property where a party was held that evening.

While officers were on location, DeBlasis said, an 18-year-old man showed up at a local hospital, driven by a private vehicle, after he had been shot in both legs.

DeBlasis said that police believe this individual was injured in the same incident where the teen girl was shot.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 10 hours ago

$10k offered for help in finding man who remains missing months after reported abduction

Pennsylvania 12 hours ago

Boy found dead in pond in Bucks County

Also, earlier in the evening -- in an shooting that is unrelated, but also at an Airbnb property -- an individual was injured in a shooting that took place along the 2000 block of Amber Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

However, on Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials could not confirm additional details on this incident nor provide information on the individual reportedly injured in that shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us