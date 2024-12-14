Two teens, ages 18 and 15, injured in Northeast Philly shooting: Police

An investigation is underway after two teens were injured during a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night.

According to police, around 9:14 on Dec. 13, officers responded to a shooting incident on the 4700 block of Shelmire Ave.

Police said an 18-year-old boy had been shot once in the chin and twice in the left arm. He was transported to one hospital by private vehicle and then airlifted to another hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy had been shot once in the right arm during the incident, according to police. He was taken to one hospital and then transferred to another before being listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered, police said. However, NBC10 was on the scene, and a red axe could be seen under a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call or text the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.