Man struck in the chest with an axe in South Philly, investigation underway

A man is hospitalized after being struck with an axe in South Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the assault happened on the 900 block of Snyder Ave. around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.

A 31-year-old man was struck with an axe one time in the chest, according to police. He was transported to the hospital by medics and listed in stable condition.

Police said the weapon was recovered at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.