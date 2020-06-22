Teen Survives After Being Shot 17 Times in Philly, Police Say

A teen boy survived and is recovering after being shot at least 17 times in a double shooting in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The two victims, each 15 years of age, were on the 1000 block of Cambridge Street around 8:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 one of the teens was shot at least 17 times throughout his body while the second teen was shot once in the left leg. The first teen was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to investigators.

The second teen was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he is also stable.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.