Teen stabs another teen at Philadelphia private school, police say

A teen boy is recovering after he was stabbed by another teen inside a Philadelphia private school, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, at 9:15 a.m. at the Community Council Learning Academy -- a private school for students who require full-time emotional support placement – on the 4200 block of North Front Street.

Police said a 13-year-old boy suffered "superficial" stab wounds to his left arm inside the classroom. The teen did not require further treatment when medics arrived at the scene, according to investigators.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

The school was initially placed on lockdown but it has since been lifted.