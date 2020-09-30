Lehigh Valley

Teen Shot, Killed Near Lehigh Valley Park

Police tape
Getty Images

Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot and killed near an eastern Pennsylvania park.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 17-year-old Aiden Toussaint of Whitehall Township was shot at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Bethlehem's Saucon Park.

Officials said Toussaint was pronounced dead about an hour later at St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill. His death was ruled a homicide.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

NORTH WILDWOOD 20 mins ago

Mother Drowns While Trying to Rescue 3 Children at Jersey Shore, Authorities Say

Decision 2020 Sep 28

Trump Says ‘Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia' at Polls. Here's the Whole Story

Bethlehem police and the Northampton County district attorney’s office are investigating along with the Lehigh County coroner's office.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lehigh ValleyPennsylvaniashootingdeadly shooting
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us