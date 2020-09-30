Teen Shot, Killed Near Lehigh Valley Park

Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot and killed near an eastern Pennsylvania park.
The Lehigh County coroner's office said 17-year-old Aiden Toussaint of Whitehall Township was shot at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Bethlehem's Saucon Park.
Officials said Toussaint was pronounced dead about an hour later at St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill. His death was ruled a homicide.
Bethlehem police and the Northampton County district attorney’s office are investigating along with the Lehigh County coroner's office.
