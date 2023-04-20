Teen Becomes Latest Child to Be Shot, Killed in Philadelphia

A 16-year-old has become the latest teenager killed amid Philadelphia's gun violence crisis and police believe those who may have shot him are holed up in a nearby home.

Léelo en español aquí.

The boy was shot twice in the head along the 5300 block of Grays Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Philadelphia police said.

#BREAKING: @PhillyPolice say a 16-year-old teen is dead after he was shot twice in the head on the 5300 block of Grays Avenue in Southwest. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/1TmB9odbLh — Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) April 20, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police officers rushed the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, investigators said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Several police vehicles could be seen blocking off the shooting scene, which isn't far from Bartram Gardens.

Investigators didn't immediately reveal a motive for the shooting and no weapon was recovered at the scene.

However, around 12:40 p.m., police declared a barricade as "several people" were inside a nearby Grays Avenue home.

"Shots were supposedly fired from inside this location at the time of the shooting," police said in a news release.

Gun violence targeting children continues to rattle Philadelphia. Just a day earlier, a 15-year-old was shot outside a city rec center. According to the most recent shooting data from the City Controller's Office, children have made up about 10% of Philadelphia's more than 500 shooting victims so far this year.

To date, at least 126 homicides have occurred in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 11% from the same date last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record in the city.

This story is developing and will be updated.