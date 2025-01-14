Teenager shot, killed behind North Philadelphia home

A teenage boy was shot and killed behind a North Philadelphia house Tuesday morning.

Several shots were fired at a 17-year-old on the driveway of a Rorer Street house, near Roosevelt Boulevard, in the Feltonville neighborhood just before 7:15 a.m. on Jan 14, 2025, Philadelphia police said. The boy was struck throughout his body.

Medics rushed the teen -- who has yet to be named -- to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

Police didn't immediately reveal a motive or announce any arrests in the shooting.

This is at least the third shooting of a child in Philadelphia so far this year, according to shooting data gathered by the City Controller's Office.

Entering Tuesday, at least seven homicides have been reported in 2025, according to Philadelphia police data. That's lowest year-to-date homicide total since 2019.