North Philadelphia

Teenager shot, killed behind North Philadelphia home

The deadly shooting took place off Rorer Street during the morning of Jan. 14, 2025, Philadelphia police said

By Dan Stamm

Yellow police tape says “police line do not cross” is set against blurry background.

A teenage boy was shot and killed behind a North Philadelphia house Tuesday morning.

Several shots were fired at a 17-year-old on the driveway of a Rorer Street house, near Roosevelt Boulevard, in the Feltonville neighborhood just before 7:15 a.m. on Jan 14, 2025, Philadelphia police said. The boy was struck throughout his body.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Medics rushed the teen -- who has yet to be named -- to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police didn't immediately reveal a motive or announce any arrests in the shooting.

This is at least the third shooting of a child in Philadelphia so far this year, according to shooting data gathered by the City Controller's Office.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

West Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Teen critically injured in West Philly shooting, police say

North Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Man critically injured after being shot by girlfriend's ex, police say

Entering Tuesday, at least seven homicides have been reported in 2025, according to Philadelphia police data. That's lowest year-to-date homicide total since 2019.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaGun violence
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us