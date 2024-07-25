Teen who police say shot, killed man in South Jersey arrested in Virginia

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after officials said he shot and killed a 47-year-old man in Trenton, New Jersey, earlier this month.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced Thursday that an investigation conducted by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Shooting Response Team ended in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy for the shooting death of Luis Torres Marrero.

According to officials, on July 9, around 12:25 a.m., Trenton police responded to the 200 block of East Hanover Street after receiving a report of a sick or injured person.

Upon arrival, officials said responding officers found Marrero suffering from a gunshot to his head. He was transported to the hospital, where he died on July 14 from his injuries.

The teen - whose identity has not been revealed - was arrested without incident on July 24 in Norfolk, Virginia, by the United States Marshals Service, according to officials. He will be held in Virginia pending extradition to Mercer County.

Officials said the teen has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact MCHTF Det. Zachary Ortman at 609-273-2451 or Sgt. William Jett Jr. at 600-331-5010. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.