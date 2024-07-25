NJ cop shot in Rahway police investigation, officials say

A New Jersey police officer was shot multiple times while executing a search warrant, according to police and city officials.

The shooting occurred in the area of Broad Street and Maple Avenue in Rahway Wednesday evening, the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association said in a post on X. The mayor of Rahway said officers were executing a search warrant when two suspects tried to run from the scene, with one of them firing a gun at the officers.

The union said the detective, a member of the Perth Amboy Police Department, was struck three times. The officer was struck at least once in the leg, according to Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe.

The wounded Perth Amboy detective was shot 3 times in Rahway. His fellow detectives took quick actions to save his life. We are thankful for the outpouring of support. The detective is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/mOGVyx4LJM — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) July 25, 2024

The detective, who has not been identified, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries. Rahway police stated that he was in "stable condition."

The detective was working with Rahway police on an investigation at the time of the shooting. No other injuries to officers were reported.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene, according to Giacobbe. An investigation is ongoing.

The state attorney general's office confirmed the line-of-duty shooting in a statement Thursday.

"All of New Jersey is praying for his recovery as he undergoes treatment at an area hospital, and we are grateful to the many law enforcement officers who responded and rendered aid immediately after the shooting," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. "Our officers deserve our gratitude for the enormous risks they take on a daily basis to keep our communities safe."

"As the state’s chief law enforcement officer, I am resolute in my commitment to work with our law enforcement and community partners to end gun violence in our state, and to do everything in our power to prevent this kind of violence against law enforcement in the future," Platkin added. "We must continue to work together to prevent and disrupt gun violence of every kind in New Jersey. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the officer who was injured, the responding officers, their loved ones, and all families impacted by gun violence."