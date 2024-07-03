Teen shot along Kensington street overnight

A teenager was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood overnight.

The 17-year-old showed up to the hospital early on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, with a gunshot wound to his chest suffered in the shooting along along the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Investigators found evidence that a single gunshot had been fired along Lippincott Street, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police said they weren't aware how the teen got to the hospital or any other circumstances around the shooting.

Investigators hoped to gather surveillance video to help them track down the shooter, Small said.

This wasn't the only shooting of a teenager in Philadelphia overnight. An 18-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot along North Randolph Street in North Philadelphia, Small said.

Children have made up around 13% of the nearly 550 shooting victims so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data from the City Controller's Office.