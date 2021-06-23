Teen Shot in Kensington Walks Into Hospital

Philadelphia police were investigating the shooting of a teenage boy on a street in the Kensington neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue and the boy later walked into Jefferson Frankford Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and two gunshots to his right arm. He was listed in stable condition.

A witness told NBC10 they heard 10-12 gunshots around 7:30 a.m. Neighbors said that particular street corner is known for drug activity.

Police did not immediately announce an arrest.

The teen is one of the more than 92 kids shot in the city this year, according to figures from the Philadelphia Controller’s Office. The numbers were last updated Monday and do not reflect the shooting of the 16-year-old in Kensington or Tuesday’s killing of a 17-year-old.

Last week, the Philadelphia City Council gave preliminary approval to a fiscal 2022 budget that would allocate more than $155 million to violence prevention.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.