13-year-old girl shot in the chest, killed inside North Philly house, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Officers standing outside home in North Philadelphia
A young teenager is dead after being shot inside a home in North Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to a house on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, police said. They were told a shooting incident happened in the second-floor hallway.

Police found a 13-year-old girl who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the right side of her chest, police explained.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m., according to officials.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No weapons have been recovered and no one has been arrested yet in connection to this incident, police said.

The scene remains secured as investigators work to figure out what happened.

If you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. You can also call or text the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

