One of two teens charged in the Sept. 9, 2021, murder of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation worker Tiffany Fletcher has reportedly pleaded guilty.

As reported by NBC10 newsgathering partner, KYW Newsradio, Makie Jones, 16, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, gun offenses and related charges in Fletcher's death.

On Thursday, a representative with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office told NBC10 that Jones has been charged as an adult.

His defense team had filed a motion for decertification to bring the case back to juvenile court but, the DA's office said this effort was denied.

Fletcher died after she was was caught in the crossfire at the Mill Creek Playground, located along the 5100 block of Parrish Street in West Philadelphia's Mill Creek section, when Jones began shooting at a group who then returned fire, officials have said.

Investigators found 12 bullet casings at the scene.

Fletcher worked as a pool maintenance attendant and, officials said in the past that she had agreed to stay beyond the summer to work at the rec center located less than two blocks from where the mother of three lived with her family.

No sentencing hearing has yet been scheduled for Jones.

Another teen charged in this shooting is scheduled to head to trial next week, KYW Newsradio reported.