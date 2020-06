A teen boy was struck and killed by a car while biking in Philadelphia.

The 17-year-old was riding a bike on Barnes Street at 5:40 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a car traveling northbound along the 5400 block of Henry Avenue.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:50 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained at the location, police said.

