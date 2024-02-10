Teen killed, 2 injured in separate shootings across Philly Friday night, police say

Three separate shootings in Philadelphia on Friday have left one person dead and two others injured, police said.

According to police, the first shooting occurred at 9:25 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Monmouth St.

Police said that officers had found a 15-year-old boy a few blocks down on the 2900 block of Ruth St. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers transported him to the hospital and he was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m., according to police.

Police said no weapon was recovered and no arrests were made in this case.

The next incident happened just a short time later at 10:03 p.m. Police said officers responded to the 2300 block of N. 18th St. after receiving reports about gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a teen boy with gunshot wounds to his chest, legs, shoulder and head, according to police.

Police said officers transported the boy to the hospital and he was placed in critical condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made.

Then at 10:47 p.m., police said officers responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Ave. for a shooting.

At the scene officers found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her right leg, police said.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

The weapon was recovered and an arrest was made in this case, according to police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.