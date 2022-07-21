Teen in Stolen Car Leads Police Chase, Crashes Into Homes

A teen boy driving a stolen car led a police chase that ended with the vehicle flying through the air and into two homes, displacing the families inside, police said.

The 15-year-old was speeding near Grant Avenue and Bluegrass Road when a traffic officer spotted him around 2:30 a.m. and gave chase, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The car had been reported stolen an hour earlier.

After nearly crashing into the officer's vehicle, the car jumped the curb at Welsh and Dewees streets, careened through a fence, drove over a lawn, launched into the air and landed on top of another vehicle and partially into two twin homes, Small said.

The city's licenses and inspections department declared the homes structurally unsound after the crash left a crack in the stone structure and garage door, Small said.

Police officers saw the boy climbing out of the crashed car and arrested him, the chief inspect said.

No injuries were reported by residents of either home.