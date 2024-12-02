Teen hospitalized after found with multiple gunshot wounds in North Philly

A teenage boy was injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday night.

On Sunday, December 1, at around 7:33 p.m., police were called to the 1900 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue for a shooting, Philadelphia police said.

A 16-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen. Police transported the victim to the hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition, officials said.

According to the police, no scene was located and no weapon was recovered. There have been no suspects identified or arrests made.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.