Teen recovering in the hospital after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the neck on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Loudon Street in the Logan section of North Philadelphia, police said.

A 15-year-old woman was shot one time in her neck, according to police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was placed in stable, but critical, condition, police explained.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

No weapons were recovered and no one has been arrested, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.