Teen recovering in the hospital after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia

The 15-year-old was shot on the 1400 block of West Louden Street in Logan

By Emily Rose Grassi

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the neck on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Loudon Street in the Logan section of North Philadelphia, police said.

A 15-year-old woman was shot one time in her neck, according to police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was placed in stable, but critical, condition, police explained.

No weapons were recovered and no one has been arrested, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

