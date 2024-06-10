A teen girl was killed while a young man was injured after a fight led to a shooting at a community center in Delaware, police said.

The incident occurred Sunday, June 9, around 4:30 p.m. at the Ellendale Community Center on 12564 North Old State Road in Ellendale, Delaware. A fight broke out between several people and an unidentified suspect then pulled out a gun and fired shots into the crowd, according to investigators.

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were both shot. The teen girl was taken to the Ellendale Fire Company. She was then taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Investigators have not revealed her name pending the notification of her family members.

The 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a description of any suspects and continue to investigate. If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. You can also send a Facebook message to Delaware State Police or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Anyone who is a victim or witness of a crime or lost a loved one to a sudden death and is in need of help should contact the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461).

You can also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov