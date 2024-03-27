One teenage boy was shot and killed and another was injured in a double shooting in Germantown Wednesday night.

At 6:37 p.m. police responded to gunshots in the area of Germantown Avenue and Wister Street where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the police.

A 16-year-old boy was found on E. Wister Street who was shot once in the back. Police rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m.

About a block from where the 16-year-old was found a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the back, according to the police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said police heard the gunshot and got to the scene right away.

There were seven shell casings on the unit block of E. Wister Street from two separate semi-automatic weapons, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police believe there was a group of three perpetrators, two of which were the shooters, and said they appeared to be young from private surveillance cameras they reviewed.

The suspects were last seen wearing black clothing and were seen fleeing on foot eastbound on Wister Street, Small said.

"Any homicide is of course a tragedy, but when it involves juveniles it's just something that's hard to comprehend why teenagers that are in high school...would be firing shots at each other," Small said. "Why they resort to deadly force at such a young age, it's very, very tragic."

A 55-year-old man who happened to be driving by at the time of the shooting was narrowly missed by a stray bullet that went through his driver door window, miraculously went up his sleeve but didn’t penetrate his skin, Small said.

“He is very, very lucky,” Small said.

At this time there have been no arrests in this incident. Police are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.