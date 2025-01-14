West Philadelphia

Teen critically injured in West Philly shooting, police say

An 18-year-old man has been placed in critical condition after being shot multiple times in an incident near 61st and Vine streets in West Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 13, 2024, police officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a teen was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in an incident that happened in West Philadelphia on Monday night, officials said.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was hurt in a shooting that happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2024 along the 6100 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia.

At that time, police believe the teen was shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in critical condition.

Police officials are seeking help from the public following this shooting. Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked by the police to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or the anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

