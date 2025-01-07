Teen boy shot in West Philadelphia

A teen boy is in critical condition after he was shot in West Philadelphia Monday evening.

Léelo en español aquí

The 14-year-old boy was on Farson Street when he was shot twice in the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition. A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not released information on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

