Teen Boy Shot in the Head While Sitting Inside Car in Philadelphia

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head while sitting inside a car in Philadelphia Monday night.

The teen was inside a vehicle on 49th and Hoopes streets at 8:27 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The teen was shot once in the head and once in the left forearm. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The shooting occurred a few hours after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.