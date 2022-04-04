Teen Shot and Killed Near School in North Philadelphia

A teenager was shot and killed near a North Philadelphia school Monday afternoon.

The victim, who police say is between the ages of 14 and 18, was on the 2200 block of North 15th Street at 2:42 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The teen was shot three times in the left shoulder, once in the back and once in the torso. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:01 p.m.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred near the Tanner Duckrey School as well as Temple University. Police have not yet revealed whether or not the victim was a student at the school.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.