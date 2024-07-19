A teen boy died from his injuries weeks after he fell out of the back of a moving pickup truck in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, state police said.

On June 24, 2024, a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2011 Toyota Tundra in Lynn Township, state police said. An 18-year-old man was in the front passenger seat while a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were both riding on the tailgate.

As the pickup truck traveled southbound on Leaser Road, the driver made a left turn onto Follweiler Court. The 16-year-old boy then fell out of the truck and struck the ground, police said.

The other teens tried to render aid to the boy. Responding medics then took the 16-year-old to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. On July 16, 2024, the teen died from his injuries. Officials have not yet released his identity.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville at 610-395-1438 and reference incident number PA24-935379.