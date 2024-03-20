Police officials in New Jersey have apprehended a 15-year-old boy for his suspected involvement in the break-in and robbery of a gun shop that happened on Feb. 26.

According to law enforcement officials, the Evesham Police Department, working with officers in Cherry Hill, apprehended the teen on March 7 after executing a search warrant at a home along the 600 block of Woodland Ave. in Cherry Hill.

Police have charged the teen with burglary, possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and other offences.

In a search of the teen's home, police say they recovered three of the five firearms that were stolen from the Urban Tactical Firearms store, located along E. Route 70, following a break-in on Feb. 26.

Officers also recovered evidence related to the burglaries of several smoke stores located throughout southern New Jersey in the teen's home, police said.

According to police, the arrest was made after investigators tracked down a stolen white, Hyundai Elantra, that officials was believed to have been used in the gun store robbery, and made an identification based off of evidence they found in the vehicle.

The boy has been committed to the Camden County Youth Detention Facility located in Lakeland, NJ.

And, police said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing, and officer are still trying to identify three other suspects in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or the identities of the other suspects, is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line 856-983-4699, email KennedyS@eveshampd.org, or test an anonymous tips by sending "ETPDTIP" to 847411.