Masked burglars steal weapons, ammo from NJ gun store

Four masked burglars stole guns and ammo from Urban Tactical Firearms in Evesham, New Jersey, police said

By David Chang

Police are searching for four masked burglars who stole multiple weapons and ammunition from a South Jersey gun store.

On Monday, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the report of an activated burglar alarm at Urban Tactical Firearms, a gun shop on 65 E. Route 70 in Evesham, New Jersey.

Surveillance photo of the four suspects.

When the officers arrived, they discovered multiple firearms and various types of ammunition had been stolen from the business. Surveillance video later revealed four suspects dressed in black with face coverings forced their way through the front door of the store and burglarized it. They then fled in a white Hyundai sedan, police said.

Surveillance photo of the vehicle.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Evesham Police at 856-983-1116.

