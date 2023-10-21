Fiery tanker truck crash shuts down part of Pa. Turnpike in Montgomery County

Drivers are urged to avoid part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Worcester Township, Montgomery County after a tanker truck crashed and went up in flames.
The crash happened Saturday morning on 1-476 between Mid-county Exit #20 and Lansdale Exit 31.
All lanes are closed due to fire damage and fuel spills on the roadway. Officials said there is no timeframe on when the road will be reopened.
According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital from the accident scene.
Residents nearby have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
