Pennsylvania

Fiery tanker truck crash shuts down part of Pa. Turnpike in Montgomery County

Residents nearby have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

By Cherise Lynch

Courtesy: Hector Lucena

Drivers are urged to avoid part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Worcester Township, Montgomery County after a tanker truck crashed and went up in flames.

The crash happened Saturday morning on 1-476 between Mid-county Exit #20 and Lansdale Exit 31.

All lanes are closed due to fire damage and fuel spills on the roadway. Officials said there is no timeframe on when the road will be reopened.

According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital from the accident scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Residents nearby have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

King of Prussia 5 hours ago

Multiple suspects sought in King of Prussia Mall parking garage shooting

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

New exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art features smuggled art from North Korea

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery CountyCrash
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us