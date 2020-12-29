Speed Being Blamed in Deadly Head-on Crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge

Two drivers apparently speeding along the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge between New Jersey and Philadelphia appeared to trigger a crash that killed a driver going in the opposite direction, investigators said.

The deadly head-on wreck happened just before 6:50 p.m. Monday.

"The crash occurred when two cars heading westbound towards Philadelphia appeared to be speeding and one car clipped the other sending it into the eastbound lane, where it struck a Honda Civic head-on," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington County Bridge Commission Director of Public Safety Patrick Reilly, Jr. announced in a news release early Tuesday.

The Civic driver -- who isn't being named pending family notification -- died at the scene, investigators said. Five others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. In total, five vehicles were involved in the wreck.

After hours of investigation, the bridge reopened well before the Tuesday morning commute.

No charges were filed as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the wreck is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.