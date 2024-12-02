Three people -- at least one appearing to be injured -- could be seen running off after an SUV slammed into a Northeast Philadelphia home overnight.

The crash startled neighbors at the intersection of Academy Road and Morrell Avenue -- near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport -- early on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

“First you hear the bang, and you don’t know what it was,” said a neighbor. “Then you see the car and you see them running and screaming, saying, ‘let’s go.’ And, it was horrifying.”

One of the men appeared to have an injured arm, the neighbor said.

There was also a smell of gas in the air following the wreck.

Philadelphia police didn't immediately reveal any details about the car crash and what might have caused it.