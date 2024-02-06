Suspected killer sought in Upper Darby

Police in Upper Darby are warning residents to stay alert as a killer, they believe, is on the loose.

On Tuesday morning, officials shared images on social media of Yeicop Menjivar -- who also goes by Yieco Menjivar Pacheco -- a man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, as officers are seeking him in connection with, what they called a murder that allegedly happened during a domestic incident at a home on Kent Road in Upper Darby on Sunday.

Yeicop Menjivar (or Yieco Menjivar Pacheco), is wanted for murder for a domestic-related incident yesterday morning on Kent Rd. He is in his late 20's or early 30's and last seen operating a blue and black Honda Civic. He is armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/11bEgN53tM — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) February 5, 2024

Information posted Sunday on social media noted that the incident happened along the 200 block of Kent Road.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a residence on the 200 block of Kent Road. The shooter is no longer on location, but a person of interest is currently being sought. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) February 4, 2024

So far, police have not released many details in this incident. Law enforcement officials have not responded to requests for further information on what time the incident occurred, details on the crime itself nor any information on the victim in this case.

However, police officials have said that Menjivar is believed to be operating a blue or black Honda Civic and he is believed to be armed an dangerous.

Anyone who may spot Menjivar is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.