upper darby

Suspected killer sought in Upper Darby

Police are seeking a man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, after, officials said, a murder occurred during a domestic incident at a home on Kent Road on Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Upper Darby are warning residents to stay alert as a killer, they believe, is on the loose.

On Tuesday morning, officials shared images on social media of Yeicop Menjivar -- who also goes by Yieco Menjivar Pacheco -- a man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, as officers are seeking him in connection with, what they called a murder that allegedly happened during a domestic incident at a home on Kent Road in Upper Darby on Sunday.

Information posted Sunday on social media noted that the incident happened along the 200 block of Kent Road.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

So far, police have not released many details in this incident. Law enforcement officials have not responded to requests for further information on what time the incident occurred, details on the crime itself nor any information on the victim in this case.

However, police officials have said that Menjivar is believed to be operating a blue or black Honda Civic and he is believed to be armed an dangerous.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Building Philadelphia Feb 2

Building Philadelphia: From the Chinatown Stitch to capping I-95 to redoing 30th Street Station

NJ Transit 21 hours ago

Lost dog spotted riding NJ Transit solo finally finds home

Anyone who may spot Menjivar is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

upper darby
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us