Police have apprehended a man who they say was caught on surveillance video attacking a man with autism on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia.

31-year-old Sieed Thomas has been arrested and charged for assaulting 25-year-old Isaiah Miller who has autism on a Broad Street Line train, while it was approaching Cecil B. Moore Station at 8:39 p.m. on March 14, according to the police.

SEPTA police released surveillance video of the assault and received several tips from the public which helped identify the suspect, police said.

"Seeing the video, it made it worse than I could ever imagine. I’ve never seen someone attack someone like that in my life and I’m 50 years old," Beth Miller, the victim's mother said.

Miller’s mother said he was on his way home that night on the Broad Street Line after bowling with friends. Isaiah says it started after he tried being nice and saying hello to a few women on the train. Out of nowhere, he says, the guy followed him and charged at him.

"The attacker told me I was creeping out the girls, but I wasn’t," Isaiah said.

A Good Samaritan jumped in and pulled the guy off of Isaiah. Miller suffered injuries to his face.

His mother is convinced the suspect assaulted her son because of his disability.

"It’s more reminiscent of being at the Philadelphia Zoo and seeing one animal in disproportionate size attack a cub. You’re speechless and can’t believe what you saw," Beth said.