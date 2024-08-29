Suspected gunman sought in Bucks Co. strip club shooting

Police officials with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office have identified a suspect after a man was shot in the back of the head in an early morning incident at a strip club in Morrisville on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials said they are looking for Pedro Rodriguez, 27, of Trenton, NJ after a shooting that happened at about 1:14 a.m. at The Border Gentleman's Club, located along the 400 block of S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Morrisville.

Bucks County District Attorney's Office Pedro Rodriguez, 27, of Trenton, NJ.

According to police, the shooting happened following an altercation at the doorway to the establishment.

At that time, police believe, the victim -- a 28-year-old man -- was an "innocent bystander'' who was shot after he attempted to assist the staff during that altercation.

The victim, who police have not provided identifying information on, did not know the shooter, police said.

According to police, the man was shot in the back of his head, left thigh and under both arms, by Rodriquez, who then fled the scene of the shooting with another man.

The pair allegedly fled north along Route 1 into Trenton, NJ, in a Lexus SUV.

Following the shooting, officials said, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he has been listed in critical condition.

Rodriguez has been charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.

Police officials are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez or his companion to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or the Morrisville Police Department at (215) 295-8111.

Rodriquez is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.