A suspected drunken driver crashed into a Bucks County school overnight, police said, leaving a hole in the wall of a classroom.

The driver slammed into the brick façade of Lenape Middle School on West State Street in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, a public safety officer said.

The suspected intoxivated driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

By the time an NBC crew got to the scene early Thursday, a gaping hole could be seen in the bricks outside a classroom. People could be seen inside the classroom working overnight.

Police said that the classroom would be closed Thursday but they expected the school to open.

The Central Bucks School District has yet to mention anything about the incident on its website.