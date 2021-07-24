lower merion

Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into First Responders on I-76

By NBC10 Staff

Three firefighters and a Pennsylvania state trooper were hurt when an out of control, possibly drunk, driver struck them as they were responding to another DUI crash on Interstate 76 in Montgomery County Saturday morning.

The first responders were out of their vehicles, with two fire trucks blocking the right lane and shoulder, as they investigated a two-car crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate in Lower Merion, a state trooper at the scene told NBC10.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The first crash was not serious, but as one of the trucks from the Belmont Hills Fire Department started to pull away, a woman driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on the right shoulder rounded one of the trucks and plowed into the first responders, the state trooper said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Northeast Philadelphia 8 hours ago

Two Teens Shot in Northeast Philadelphia; One in Critical Condition

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

How Philly's Gun Violence Could Affect Tourism and Business

At least two of the firefighters were airlifted to a hospital. The condition of all four victims and the driver was not immediately clear.

The crash was causing a backup on the interstate.

This article tagged under:

lower merionI-76
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us