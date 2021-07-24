Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into First Responders on I-76

Three firefighters and a Pennsylvania state trooper were hurt when an out of control, possibly drunk, driver struck them as they were responding to another DUI crash on Interstate 76 in Montgomery County Saturday morning.

The first responders were out of their vehicles, with two fire trucks blocking the right lane and shoulder, as they investigated a two-car crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate in Lower Merion, a state trooper at the scene told NBC10.

The first crash was not serious, but as one of the trucks from the Belmont Hills Fire Department started to pull away, a woman driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on the right shoulder rounded one of the trucks and plowed into the first responders, the state trooper said.

At least two of the firefighters were airlifted to a hospital. The condition of all four victims and the driver was not immediately clear.

The crash was causing a backup on the interstate.