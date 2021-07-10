Fallen Volunteer Firefighter Laid to Rest; Remembered As a Hero

Funeral services for fallen Penn Wynne/Overbrook Hills Fire Company firefighter Sean W. DeMuynck were held Saturday at Lower Marion Township.

Family members, colleagues and other law enforcement remember DeMuynck, 35, as a kind hearted man, a loving husband and a true hero as hundreds of firefighters gave him one last salute Saturday.

"He felt a deep sense of responsibility for his… and always wanted to make sure they were supported,” Sean's wife Melissa Demuynck told NBC10.

DeMuynck died at the hospital last Monday after fighting a blaze in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, on July 4th, a day before they were set to move back to their home country of Canada.

Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Chief Ted Schmid said DeMuynck pushed others to learn not only what was necessary but to go beyond what was necessary.

"His dedication was second to none," Schmid said. "We lost a good one."

The funeral service was held in Ardmore at the Lower Merion High School auditorium from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The viewing was open to the public.

Lower Merion Chief Fire Officer Charles J. McGarvey Sr. said that after DeMuynck's service, the family is expected to move back to Canada today.

On Wednesday, a procession was held where dozens of fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances slowly escorted DeMuynck's body to the funeral home in Montgomery County.