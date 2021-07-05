A volunteer firefighter in the Philadelphia suburbs, who was set to move home to his native Canada this week, died while fighting a blaze in Montgomery County on July 4th.

Penn Wynne/Overbrook Hills Fire Company Firefighter Sean W. DeMuynck was responding to a call on Rosedale Road in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, Sunday night when he was found unresponsive on the third floor of the home, the Lower Merion Township Fire Department said in a Monday news release.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fire was first reported just after 10:30 p.m. "Upon arrival, units found the structure heavily involved with fire and smoke, fire suppression began, and incident command was established," the news release said.

DeMuynck was pulled from the structure after 11 p.m. after a mayday call went out and was rushed by ambulance to nearby Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead after midnight, officials said.

DeMuynck served as a volunteer firefighter in the community since August 2019. He and his wife were set to move back to his native Canada on Monday so that they could be closer to family, officials said.

#Heavyheart A Penn Wynne firefighter died actively fighting a house fire in Wynnewood @LowerMerionTwp last night… It was supposed to be his last night in the Philly area before he + his wife were heading back TODAY to his home country of Canada… @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ZVSv7wckhS — Rosemary Connors (@RosemaryConnors) July 5, 2021

"Firefighter DeMuynck will be missed," the news release said.

Funeral arrangements were pending as of Monday.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.