Suspect wanted after stealing purse out of woman's vehicle in Cheltenham Township

Police in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in identifying a person who they said stole a woman's purse from her vehicle and then proceed to try to use her credit card at multiple stores.

According to the Cheltenham Township Police Department, on Wednesday, July 17 around 12:30 p.m. a woman parked her vehicle at the Glenside Pool in Cheltenham.

Police said when she returned to her vehicle around 1:45 p.m. she found that a window on her vehicle was broken and her purse was taken.

The suspect attempted to use the woman's credit card at two different Walgreens in Warminster and Richboro, according to police. But both sales were declined and the suspect left the store with the stolen credit card.

Police describe the suspect as young male, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, blue face covering, black sweatpants and sandals with socks.

If you have any information you can contact Det. Ryan Murray at 215-885-1600 ext. 992 or via email rmurray@cheltenhampa.gov.